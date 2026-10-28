Amanda Batula Exits ‘In the City’ Season 2, 4 Months After ‘Summer House’ Departure (Report)

Credit: Bravo

Amanda Batula is reportedly not returning for In the City season two.

The 35-year-old reality star was a main cast member in Bravo’s Summer House spinoff series’ first season, but new reports suggest she is exiting this show as well.

Page Six reveals the Amanda Batula Swim designer will not return, with one source claiming she wanted her beau, West Wilson, to be involved, but showrunners opposed, and that led to her decision to leave.

Another source claims that Amanda wanted a certain salary for returning to the show, but the network would not budge.

Earlier this week, a blind item suggested that Amanda said she had started filming, but it felt forced and she didn’t think she was going to continue.

Just last weekend, it was officially announced that In the City has been renewed for season two and filming has already begun. At that time, Variety reported that Amanda was not returning.

Casting news for In the City season two has not yet been revealed, but there are reportedly several more changes being made.

Page Six also reports that Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey, and Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin, both couples who just welcomed new babies earlier this year, were not asked to return. The publication says two new couples will join the cast, and a single newcomer is also joining.

Amanda‘s In the City exit comes just months after it was also announced she would not be returning for Summer House season 11.

After the In the City season one reunion, a Bravo exec said there was a possibility of her returning, if it made sense.

“I do think if you’re doing a show about a friend group, they do still need to be friends to an extent. So if there’s a world in which Amanda made sense with that cast — sure, that’s a possibility,” the exec said.

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