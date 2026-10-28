Barbara Barrie Dies at 95: Oscar-Nominated Actress Passes Away in Medically Assisted Death

Oct 28, 2026 1 min read
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Barbara Barrie has passed away.

The Oscar-nominated actress died on Wednesday (October 28) at her home in New York City, her daughter Jane Harnick confirmed to the New York Times.

Barbara‘s passing was medically assisted after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to her daughter. The diagnosis came 12 years after she was previously diagnosed with the degenerative disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a lung disease that makes it hard to breathe.

Barbara barrie stock photo

Barbara received an Oscar nomination for her work in the 1979 movie Breaking Away and she’s also known for creating the role of Sarah in the original Broadway cast of the Stephen Sondheim musical Company, which earned her a Tony nomination. She’s also known for her work in the movie One Potato, Two Potato and her role on the TV series Barney Miller in the 1970s.

In recent years, Barbara appeared on Broadway in 2017 in the play Significant Other and her final TV appearances were guests spots on Nurse Jackie in 2010 and Enlightened in 2011.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Barbara‘s loved ones during this difficult time. She is survived by her two children, who she shared with late husband Jay Harnick, and her three grandchildren.

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