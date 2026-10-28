Bethany Joy Lenz Explains Why She Eats Lunch Alone on Hallmark’s ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ Set

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Hallmark’s Bethany Joy Lenz is revealing the reason why she actually eats alone on the set of her hit series Hope Valley: 1874.

Bethany sat down for a chat on “The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul” podcast.

Bethany Joy Lenz Revealed Her Form of Self-Kindness on Set is Eating Lunch Alone

“While working long hours on set, my self-kindness is gosh, taking breaks when I need to, even though I would like to be social and connect and chat with people and just be friends with everybody….I know the hours are so long and I know the weight of the load I’m carrying on this show in particular, Hope Valley, because it’s a period piece and we’re out in the elements a lot. And so on this particular set, my self-kindness is isolated breaks, eating lunch alone in my room, quiet time in my trailer if I can get it, taking—just wandering off and just being by myself to walk around a little,” Bethany Joy explained.

She Clarified That She’s Not Being “Aloof”

She continued, “And, you know, I hope that people don’t think of it as me being aloof and disconnecting. I think everyone’s been very generous and kind. But yeah, I have to make sure that I am bringing myself back to center repeatedly throughout the day so that I can have the stamina to finish out the day.”

She also joked about a solution for introverts on sets!

“You know what, we just need name tags that say introvert, extrovert, or like extrovert on break, or like introverted but ready,” she shared.

Hope Valley: 1874 is Renewed for a Second Season!

Great news for fans of the series…it will be back for another season!

All eight episodes of the When Calls the Heart spinoff series will return next year. Benjamin Ayres and Jill Hennessy also star.

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