Bill Skarsgard, Ray Nicholson, & Tom Francis Join Director Peter Berg at ‘The Mosquito’ Bowl Screening in NYC

Credit: Getty

The guys of The Mosquito Bowl are stepping out to promote their new movie!

Bill Skarsgard, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis joined director Peter Berg at a special screening of their new war movie hosted by BAFTA on Wednesday (October 28) held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City.

After the screening, the guys took part in a Q&A as they chatted about the movie.

What is The Mosquito Bowl about?

Here’s the synopsis:

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top College Football stars set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines. As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they’ll play in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history – a game that, for many, will be the last they ever play.

Directed by Peter Berg, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mark L. Smith, the movie is based on Buzz Bissinger‘s 2022 book The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II.

Who stars in The Mosquito Bowl?

The cast also includes Nicholas Galitzine, Brent Comer, Dominic Bogart, Jack Ingram, Ella Newton, Peter Berg, Lola Bond, Stacy Clausen, Billy Smith, Steven Sammut, Blake Erickson, Claudia Ware, and Pat McAfee.

When will The Mosquito Bowl be released?

The Mosquito Bowl will be released in select theaters on October 30 and will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning on November 25. Watch the trailer here!

In a recent interview, Ray revealed that he needed knee surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the movie. Find out what happened.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the screening…

Posted To:Bill Skarsgard Event Photos Peter Berg Ray Nicholson The Mosquito Bowl Tom Francis