Billy Crystal’s New Broadway Play ‘860’ Extends Run After Star-Studded Opening Night

Credit: Avery Brunkus

Billy Crystal is back on Broadway and his new play 860 has extended its run due to popular demand!

The legendary actor celebrated the opening of his play last week to rave reviews and a star-studded audience stepped out for the special performance.

860 was originally set to end its limited run on January 3, 2027, but the run has been extended through February 14, 2027. Get tickets now!

What is 860 about?

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.

The one-man play features original music and adaptations by Tony winner Marc Shaiman.

What are critics saying?

“Brilliantly funny. Crystal is absolutely at home revisiting his past on stage.” – Laura Collins-Hughes, The New York Times

“Brilliantly conceived and tremendously moving. 860 is Broadway magic.” – Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times

“Grade: A! Billy Crystal takes audiences by the hand and refuses to let go of their hearts.” – Jami Ganz, Entertainment Weekly

“A generational performer. Billy Crystal is again bringing a lot of laughter to Broadway.” – Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post

Who attended the opening night?

Check out all of the photos below!

12 Billy Crystal 12 Marc Shaiman, Billy Crystal 12 Billy Crystal, Nathan Lane 12 Tiffany Chen, Robert DeNiro, Spike Lee 12 Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale 12 Judith Light 12 Scott Wittman, Matthew Broderick 12 Bryan Cranston 12 Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon

12 Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Steve Martin 12 Conan O’Brien, Liza Powel O’Brien 12 Samuel L. Jackson

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