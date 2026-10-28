Billy Crystal’s New Broadway Play ‘860’ Extends Run After Star-Studded Opening Night

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
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Billy Crystal in new play 860
Credit: Avery Brunkus

Billy Crystal is back on Broadway and his new play 860 has extended its run due to popular demand!

The legendary actor celebrated the opening of his play last week to rave reviews and a star-studded audience stepped out for the special performance.

860 was originally set to end its limited run on January 3, 2027, but the run has been extended through February 14, 2027. Get tickets now!

What is 860 about?

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.

The one-man play features original music and adaptations by Tony winner Marc Shaiman.

What are critics saying?

“Brilliantly funny. Crystal is absolutely at home revisiting his past on stage.” Laura Collins-Hughes, The New York Times

“Brilliantly conceived and tremendously moving. 860 is Broadway magic.” Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times

“Grade: A! Billy Crystal takes audiences by the hand and refuses to let go of their hearts.” Jami Ganz, Entertainment Weekly

“A generational performer. Billy Crystal is again bringing a lot of laughter to Broadway.” Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post

Who attended the opening night?

Check out all of the photos below!

Billy Crystal
Billy Crystal
Marc Shaiman, Billy Crystal
Marc Shaiman, Billy Crystal
Billy Crystal, Nathan Lane
Billy Crystal, Nathan Lane
Tiffany Chen, Robert DeNiro, Spike Lee
Tiffany Chen, Robert DeNiro, Spike Lee
Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale
Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale
Judith Light
Judith Light
Scott Wittman, Matthew Broderick
Scott Wittman, Matthew Broderick
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon
Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon
Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Steve Martin
Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Steve Martin
Conan O’Brien, Liza Powel O’Brien
Conan O’Brien, Liza Powel O’Brien
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson

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