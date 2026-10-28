There’s Another Update on the Candice Swanepoel & Joan Smalls Situation Amid Rumors of Friendship Rift

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls separately walking the Victoria's Secret runway in lingerie
Credit: Getty Images

There’s another update on the Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls situation.

If you haven’t seen, just days after they both walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, rumors began circulating they they were no longer friends.

Some comments were allegedly made from Joan‘s account where she apparently said, “I’m not friends with backstabbers” and “There is no girl code with some people.”

On our Instagram post on the topic, Joan wrote, “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE ! That’ll explain everything.”

Joan Smalls Instagram screen grab comment about Summer House

A Deux Moi tipster then alleged that Tom Brady was involved amid reports that Candice is seeing Tom.

DeuxMoi reported, “According to one tip, Joan and Tom allegedly dated on and off for approximately a year. During that time, Candice reportedly expressed concern about the relationship out of respect for Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and cautioned Joan to be careful. The tipster claims that after Joan and Tom’s relationship ended, Candice became romantically involved with Brady herself.”

Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Candice Swanepoel’s Rep Released a Statement on Joan Small Friendship

“Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children. She and Joan share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect,” Amanda Ruisi, a representative for Candice Swanepoel, told Just Jared.

By the way, Tom Brady has now dated four Victoria’s Secret models, including 2 past Angels.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' at Microsoft Theater on November 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson Are Officially Returning to ‘Hunger Games’ as Katniss Everdeen & Peeta Mellark

Jennifer Lawrence has officially confirmed she is returning to the Hunger Games universe! On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Jennifer […]
  1. Dakota Johnson in 2024 against an orange backdrop on the left, Machine Gun Kelly on the right against a black background
    Candid Photos

    Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly Meet Up Amid Continued Romance Rumors (Photos)
  2. Jennifer Lawrence attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City
    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Plastic Surgery, Reveals Face-Lift Plan During Interview About Mes, Her New Haircare Brand
  3. Savannah Chrisley stock photo
    Donald Trump

    Savannah Chrisley’s New Fiance Jason Galanis Was in Prison with Her Dad, Was Also Freed by Trump
  4. West Wilson

    ‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson’s Cousin Charged With Murder of Their Grandmother