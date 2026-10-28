There’s Another Update on the Candice Swanepoel & Joan Smalls Situation Amid Rumors of Friendship Rift

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There’s another update on the Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls situation.

If you haven’t seen, just days after they both walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, rumors began circulating they they were no longer friends.

Some comments were allegedly made from Joan‘s account where she apparently said, “I’m not friends with backstabbers” and “There is no girl code with some people.”

On our Instagram post on the topic, Joan wrote, “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE ! That’ll explain everything.”

A Deux Moi tipster then alleged that Tom Brady was involved amid reports that Candice is seeing Tom.

DeuxMoi reported, “According to one tip, Joan and Tom allegedly dated on and off for approximately a year. During that time, Candice reportedly expressed concern about the relationship out of respect for Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and cautioned Joan to be careful. The tipster claims that after Joan and Tom’s relationship ended, Candice became romantically involved with Brady herself.”

Candice Swanepoel’s Rep Released a Statement on Joan Small Friendship

“Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children. She and Joan share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect,” Amanda Ruisi, a representative for Candice Swanepoel, told Just Jared.

By the way, Tom Brady has now dated four Victoria’s Secret models, including 2 past Angels.

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