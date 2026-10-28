Carrie Ann Inaba & Val Chmerkovskiy Hug It Out After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Suspension Drama, Reveal Where They Stand

Credit: ABC

Carrie Ann Inaba and Val Chmerkovskiy appear to have put their Dancing With the Stars drama behind them!

The 58-year-old judge and 40-year-old professional dancer were spotted having an emotional conversation and sharing a hug following the Tuesday (October 27) episode of the ABC competition series.

The moment comes after Val was suspended for one episode over a controversial social media comment about Carrie Ann.

In a video obtained by People, the two were seen talking and embracing near the judges’ table after the show.

During their conversation, Carrie Ann noticed that people around them were watching.

“We are coworkers and we are completely cordial. We are good, okay?” she told the crowd, which responded with cheers.

Val later opened up to the outlet about finally having the opportunity to speak with her in person.

“It felt cathartic relief, you know?” he said.

He explained that he wanted Carrie Ann to feel safe and understand that he had nothing but love and respect for her.

“I will have nothing but love for Carrie Ann,” he added.

The reconciliation comes after several weeks of tension involving Val, Carrie Ann and his wife, fellow professional dancer Jenna Johnson.

During the October 13 episode, Carrie Ann criticized Jenna and her celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr. for including what she considered an illegal lift in their routine.

Val subsequently posted a since-deleted TikTok comment referencing Will Smith‘s infamous slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

“You almost saw the Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night,” he wrote.

The comment sparked backlash, and DWTS producer BBC Studios announced that Val would be suspended for one episode.

He later apologized publicly, explaining that he had made a poor decision while trying to defend his wife.

You can read Val‘s full statement about his suspension here.

Val missed the October 20 episode, with Alan Bersten stepping in to dance with his celebrity partner Jenna Dewan.

He returned to the ballroom on October 27 for Horror Movie Night.

During the episode, Val also apologized to Jenna Dewan for the controversy, and she accepted his apology.

The pair earned 37 out of 40 points for their Argentine tango, with Carrie Ann praising Val‘s choreography.

Meanwhile, Carrie Ann recently explained that she and Jenna Johnson had already worked through their own disagreement.

She revealed that the two hugged it out after the original October 13 episode.

Now, it appears Carrie Ann and Val have cleared the air as well.

Posted To:ABC Carrie Ann Inaba Dancing With the Stars Jenna Dewan jenna johnson Val Chmerkovskiy