Colleen Hoover Says Lukas Gage’s Memoir Title Is a Lie, Explains Why

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Colleen Hoover has some surprising thoughts about the title of Lukas Gage‘s memoir, I Wrote This for Attention!

The bestselling author penned a new foreword for the paperback edition of Lukas‘ book, and she believes there’s one thing about his deeply personal memoir that isn’t entirely truthful.

Colleen and Lukas first met in 2016 when he played a cancer-stricken teenager in Confess, the television adaptation of her novel. Their first collaboration sparked a friendship that has now lasted a decade.

“I knew the moment Lukas filmed his first scene that I was witnessing something special,” Colleen writes, praising his talent on camera and authenticity off camera.

In the foreword, Colleen reflects on how the two have supported each other through the highs and lows of their careers, while praising Lukas for refusing to present a polished version of himself in his memoir.

“He wrote the truth. And that’s risky when people think they already know who you are,” she writes.

Colleen also applauds the White Lotus and Euphoria actor for embracing his imperfections, even pointing to his decision to write candidly about his experience with an STD.

“Who writes in detail about their experience with an STD when they’re still attempting to build a broader audience?” she asks.

She also praises Lukas for writing the memoir himself rather than relying on a ghostwriter, describing his storytelling as raw, vulnerable and occasionally unhinged.

But it’s the book’s title that Colleen takes issue with.

“The title is the only thing about this book that feels dishonest, because I don’t believe Lukas wrote this for attention. I believe he wrote this for himself,” she explains.

“This book isn’t about attention. It’s about what happens after people start watching you,” she adds.

Colleen concludes by encouraging readers to pick up the memoir, explaining that Lukas‘ honesty and vulnerability may help them better understand themselves.

The paperback edition of I Wrote This for Attention, featuring Colleen’s new foreword, is now available on Amazon.com!

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Posted To:Colleen Hoover Lukas Gage