Cynthia Erivo Addresses Public ‘Annoyance’ of Her Friendship With ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ariana Grande

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Cynthia Erivo is speaking out about her friendship with Ariana Grande.

The 39-year-old actress and the 33-year-old entertainer bonded on an off screen while working on the two-part Wicked movie adaptation.

Throughout the press tours for both movies, the co-stars turned close friends drew criticisms over their bond and how they acted while promoting their films.

In a new interview, Cynthia opened up about her thoughts on the public’s “annoyance” with them.

“It was interesting that there were many people who had become psychologists from their couches,” she told The Gaurdian. “There was this weird sort of, what’s the word I’m looking for … annoyance … at the fact that two women could actually be friends. Like, why are they friends? Why are they connected? There must be something wrong with them.”

“Why are they showing emotion? How dare they cry? And how dare they laugh? And how dare they be emotive and alive?” Cynthia wonders, referring to what people have said about her and Ariana.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” she continued. “Because if we were dead behind the eyes and showing no emotion, there would have been something else to say about it. I wish there was someone who could have been like, ‘Right, this is the proper balance of emotion that you should show. Don’t show this. Don’t show that. Just this amount.’”

Earlier this year, Cynthia dished on their friendship, how often they text and more in another interview.

Back in August, Cynthia and Ariana reunited on stage for a surprise performance during the latter’s Eternal Sunshine tour stop in London.

It was just announced that Cynthia will be appearing on a popular TV show!

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