Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly Meet Up Amid Continued Romance Rumors (Photos)

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These new photos will certainly continue to fuel those Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly romance rumors.

Dakota was seen arriving at a recording studio on Tuesday evening (October 27) in Los Angeles. They were then later seen together, though their faces were not facing the cameras.

If you don’t know, it is said that the 37-year-old Verity star and the 36-year-old musician (born Colson Baker) reportedly connected at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding.

What a Source Said About Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Recently

A source recently told People that the pair connected over their shared “dry and dark sense of humor” and they “make each other laugh.”

“They both really like each other and have been seeing each other more frequently,” the source continued. “They haven’t put a label on their relationship yet, but they’re growing closer every time they hang out.”

See what else that source said right here.

In a recent interview, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress addressed headlines she’ll see about her love life, linking her to various “mystery men.”

Posted To:Candid Photos Dakota Johnson Machine Gun Kelly