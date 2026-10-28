Dax Shepard Recalls His Brief Romance With Kate Hudson, Reveals How Their Relationship Started

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Dax Shepard is looking back at his relationship with Kate Hudson, nearly 20 years after they dated!

The 51-year-old actor and podcast host opened up about his three-month romance with the 47-year-old actress during the Wednesday (October 28) episode of his Armchair Expert podcast.

While chatting with sisters Sara Foster and Erin Foster, Dax recalled how he first met Kate through her brother, Oliver Hudson, and how their friendship eventually turned romantic.

The two briefly dated in 2007, before Dax went on to marry Kristen Bell.

Dax first encountered Kate at a poker game at Oliver‘s house, while she was still married to Chris Robinson.

He recalled doing everything he could to charm her, even though he knew she wasn’t single.

“I just thought she was so f—ing beautiful,” he admitted, adding that he was a huge fan of her movie Almost Famous.

Dax explained that he didn’t expect anything to happen between them at the time.

However, after Kate and Chris separated in 2007, they crossed paths again at a dinner party in Malibu.

This time, Dax decided to pursue her, and he said the connection was immediate.

“From that night on, we were just together every single day,” he recalled.

Sara, who was friends with both stars, remembered how quickly the relationship became serious.

She also admitted that she initially felt somewhat protective of Dax because they had been friends before he started dating Kate.

During the conversation, Dax jokingly made some candid remarks about how affectionate he and Kate were throughout their brief romance.

He also admitted that dating someone from such a famous Hollywood family was an adjustment for him.

As someone who grew up in Detroit, Dax said he initially felt like an outsider among Kate‘s well-connected family and friends.

“Her parents are famous…there’s a whole network,” he recalled.

However, Erin assured him that the people around Kate didn’t view him that way, explaining that they appreciated his down-to-earth personality.

“There wasn’t a feeling of ‘wow, she picked up trailer trash along the way,'” she amusingly reflected.

Dax and Kate previously discussed their romance during a 2019 episode of Armchair Expert, revealing that their relationship had developed quickly before they realized they were in different places in their lives.

Dax went on to marry Kristen Bell in 2013. The couple shares two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Meanwhile, Kate has been engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa since 2021. They share daughter Rani, and she has two sons from previous relationships.

Listen to the full conversation on Armchair Expert…

Posted To:Dax Shepard Erin Foster Kate Hudson Kristen Bell Oliver Hudson Sara Foster