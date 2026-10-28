Diego Calva & Kristine Froseth Turn Everyday Madrid Into a Fashion Moment for LOEWE

Oct 28, 2026 1 min read
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LOEWE has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2027 precollection campaign, starring Diego Calva, Kristine Froseth, Victoria Luengo, and brand ambassador Jiang Qiming!

Photographed by Talia Chetrit in Madrid, the campaign brings the latest designs from creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez to the streets of the Spanish capital, where the luxury fashion house was founded.

From neighborhood tapas bars and grocery stalls to subway stations and modernist apartment buildings, the campaign transforms everyday settings into a colorful backdrop for LOEWE’s evolving wardrobe.

The collection puts a playful spin on classic collegiate and utilitarian styles, featuring layered knitwear, oversized coats, technical tailoring, vibrant checks, and unexpected combinations of color and texture.

LOEWE’s signature leather craftsmanship also takes center stage, with updated versions of the Flamenco and Amazona 180 bags. The collection introduces the new Flamenco Flap, featuring a soft silhouette and an interlocking metal interpretation of the bag’s signature knots.

An accompanying campaign film, set to an electronic soundtrack by Frederick Sanchez, follows the four stars through Madrid’s streets and interiors, capturing the movement and personality of each look.

The first drop of LOEWE’s Spring/Summer 2027 precollection is currently in stores now!

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