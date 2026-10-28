‘Dig’ Trailer: Amy Poehler Returns to TV in New Peacock Comedy Series – Watch Now!

Credit: Peacock

Amy Poehler is returning to TV screens!

Peacock has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series Dig, led by the 55-year-old Emmy-winning actress.

Dig marks the first Amy‘s first live-action leading TV role since Parks & Recreation ended in 2015. Since then, she’s stayed busy between reality show hosting, animated voice work, and hosting her Golden Globe-winning podcast Good Hang.

What is Dig about?

Dig “follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime.”

Who stars in Dig?

Along with Amy, the series also stars Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, and Fina Strazza.

Kayvan Novak, Jon Pointing, and Bonita Friedericy will be making guest appearances.

When will Dig be released?

All 10 episodes of Dig will be released on Peacock on Monday, November 23.

Watch the trailer!

More photos!

Browse through the gallery below for more first-look photos.

Posted To:Amy Poehler Antonia Thomas dig Fina Strazza Geraldine Viswanathan Hugh Laurie Peacock Television Trailer