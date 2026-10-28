Dolores Huerta, Civil Rights Activist & United Farm Workers Co-Founder, Passes Away at 96

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
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Dolores Huerta, the legendary civil rights activist and labor leader, has sadly died. She was 96 years old.

The activist, who co-founded the United Farm Workers alongside Cesar Chavez, passed away on Wednesday (October 28) at her home in Bakersfield, California, according to The New York Times.

Her cause of death was cancer, family spokesman Erik Olvera confirmed to the outlet.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved mother, Dolores Huerta, has passed away today at the age of 96,” her family wrote in a statement shared on her official Instagram account.

The family asked for privacy as they mourn her loss, explaining that plans to honor her life and legacy would be announced at a later date.

Dolores Huerta, President of the Dolores Huerta foundation, nominates U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton for U.S. Presidentduring day three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Pepsi Center August 27, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) will be officially be nominated as the Democratic candidate for U.S. president on the last day of the four-day convention

Dolores was born on April 10, 1930, in Dawson, New Mexico, and grew up in Stockton, California.

She began her career as a teacher before turning to community organizing and fighting for better working conditions for farmworkers.

In 1962, she co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with Cesar, which later became the United Farm Workers.

Throughout her career, Dolores helped organize strikes, boycotts and campaigns demanding better wages and protections for agricultural workers. She played a major role in the historic Delano grape strike and nationwide grape boycott.

She also became widely known for the phrase “Sí, se puede,” meaning “Yes, we can,” which became a rallying cry for labor and civil rights movements.

Her work earned her numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which Barack Obama presented to her in 2012.

Dolores Huerta attends 2025 La Cena Los Angeles: Celebration of Latino Culture at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 21, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

In addition to her labor activism, Dolores advocated for women’s rights, immigration reform and greater political representation for Latino communities.

Earlier this year, she was named to TIME’s 2026 list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

In a tribute, Gloria Steinem wrote that she got to know Dolores as “a fierce political organizer helping farmworkers around the country secure better pay and protections. That work made her a civil rights and labor icon.”

Dolores remained an influential voice in the civil rights movement well into her 90s.

According to The New York Times, Dolores is survived by 13 of her children, 24 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Our thoughts are with Dolores‘ family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

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