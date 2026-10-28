Every ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Oct 28, 2026 4 min read
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A Nightmare on Elm Street is back on horror fans’ minds as Halloween 2026 approaches!

The iconic horror franchise began in 1984 with Wes Craven‘s original movie, introducing audiences to Freddy Krueger, the knife-gloved killer who attacks his victims in their dreams.

Robert Englund brought Freddy to life across eight movies, including the crossover Freddy vs. Jason, while Jackie Earle Haley took over the role for the 2010 remake.

The franchise includes nine movies, and some have received much better reviews than others.

There’s also a new installment in development! In July 2026, Paramount Pictures secured the U.S. rights to develop a new movie based on Wes Craven‘s original screenplay.

The project is being developed through Paramount’s horror label, Paramount Primal, with involvement from the late filmmaker’s estate. A cast and release date have not been announced.

With Halloween just days away, we’re taking another look at all nine movies in the franchise, ranked from worst to best based on their current Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores.

Keep reading to find out which A Nightmare on Elm Street movie ranks highest…

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