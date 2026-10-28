Exes Sasha Farber & Janel Parrish Reunite at Dinner, Months After Their Split & Days After His Comments About Being Single

Oct 28, 2026 1 min read
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Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber at an event coordinating in white outfits. They are posing together
Credit: Getty Images

Pretty Little Liars alum Janel Parrish and former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Sasha Farber were photographed out together last night.

If you are not aware, earlier this year, after weeks of teasing fans with dancing videos, the 42-year-old DWTS pro and the 37-year-old Hallmark star officially confirmed they were dating in late April 2026. By July, reports emerged that they had split.

Janel competed as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars back in 2014. Sasha was not a pro on that season.

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber at an event coordinating in white outfits. They are posing together and smiling for the camera

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber Were Seen Out to Dinner Last Night

Apparently, Janel and Sasha were seen out at BLVD Steak in Sherman Oaks, California last night, per a video shared by DeuxMoi.

They haven’t commented about the reunion, and it’s possible they are just friends after their recent split, as some fans suggested in the comments of the video.

Sasha Farber Just Spoke About Being Single 5 Days Ago

“I wouldn’t say I’m enjoying [it], but I’m single, and I just need a second. I just need a second to have some time to myself before I could even go on any dates or do anything,” he told Us Weekly on October 23. “I think we all need time, and that’s all I got.”

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