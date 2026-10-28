Freddie Prinze Jr’s Son Rocky, 14, Looks Just Like Him with a Buzzcut in New Photo

Oct 28, 2026 1 min read
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Freddie Prinze Jr stock photo
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Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s kids are growing up quickly!

SMG just shared a new photo of their 14-year-old son Rocky and he’s looking just like his dad with a new buzzcut.

If you are not aware, Sarah Michelle and Freddie first started dating over 25 years ago after meeting through mutual friends. After two years of dating, they got married in 2002. They just celebrated their wedding anniversary on September 1!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr stock photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. share two children

Sarah Michelle and Freddie are the parents of 17-year-old daughter Charlotte Prinze and 14-year-old son Rocky Prinze.

Rocky‘s Instagram page shows off photos from his go-kart competitions as part of the Central California Kart Racing Association and it looks like he just competed over the weekend.

Sarah Michelle shared new photos to her Instagram with the caption, “Race weekend with my boys.”

In 2020, Sarah Michelle opened up about Rocky‘s vision issues.

SMG and Freddie rarely share photos of their kids, though she made a rare public appearance with Charlotte back in 2022. She also shared a photo of her for her birthday last month.

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