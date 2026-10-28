Harry Shum Jr Talks Possibility of Returning for ‘Glee’ Reboot & ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Sequel Series

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Harry Shum Jr has been very busy these past several weeks, and fans are already curious about what could be next for him!

Along with filming season 23 of Grey’s Anatomy, the 44-year-old actor has also been competing on Dancing with the Stars season 35.

In the past few weeks, it was been announced that two of Harry‘s major projects are being revived. In early October, HBO announced that Crazy Rich Asians is getting a sequel series and it was also recently announced that Glee is returning on Hulu/Disney+.

However, Harry has not been included on the cast lists for either project.

In a post-show interview after the Tuesday (October 27) episode of DWTS, Harry was asked if fans can expect to see him return for either project.

Harry Shum Jr on the Crazy Rich Asians sequel series

“You know what? I love those two franchises,” Harry told Entertainment Weekly. “Obviously, the last of [Crazy Rich Asians] ended on the characters that Gemma [Chan] and I play, so I would love to try and find a way to make it work.”

Fans have been outraged that both Harry and Gemma were not included in the cast list for the new series after it was previously believed the planned sequel would focus more on their characters.

If you recall, Astrid decided to end her marriage to Michael (Pierre Png) in the movie and reconnected with her ex-fiancé, Charlie Wu (Shum Jr), in the mid-credits scene.

In 2022, it was reported that a spinoff movie focusing on Astrid and Charlie’s romance was in the works.

In a new interview, Gemma was also asked about possibly returning for the series.

Harry Shum Jr on the Glee revival

“Same thing with Glee,” Harry added. “I’m currently really, really busy now, but I would love to keep continuing because I love those franchises.”

Harry played Mike Chang in a recurring role in the first two seasons of Glee then got bumped up to the main cast for seasons 3 and 4. Like many of the original stars, he became a recurring face for the final two seasons after the OG characters graduated from high school.

As of right now, only one of the original stars of Glee is confirmed to return for the reboot.

Posted To:Crazy Rich Asians Glee Harry Shum Jr Television