Hayden Panettiere Investigation Concludes, Police Rule Death Accidental

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
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Hayden Panettiere attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
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There’s a new update in the investigation into Hayden Panettiere‘s death.

The actress tragically passed away in August at 36 years old, and her cause of death was ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.

At the time, the coroner ruled her death an accident, but a police investigation continued as their detectives continued “to follow leads and gather information as we work toward resolving this case.”

Hayden Panettiere attends 2013 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

“Based on the Medical Examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental,” the Greenville Police Department shared in a statement, via Good Morning America.

The department also said they have “concluded its investigation.”

Previously, it was reported that Hayden‘s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother Zach were at the scene when EMS tried to save her. It was also revealed that Zach was the one who found Hayden unresponsive when he walked into the residence and saw her on a chair in the living room.

Hayden Panettiere attends 2014 Met Gala

One month following her death, Hayden‘s ex-husband, Wladimir Klitschko filed for temporary guardianship over their daughter, Kaya‘s estate.

Since Kaya is a minor, the court can “appoint a guardian of Kaya’s estate who would then succeed to Kaya’s priority” while Hayden‘s estate is in probate. Wladimir asked the court to be named his daughter’s guardian so he can “have standing to file” and “nominate a proposed administrator” on Kaya’s behalf in order to “protect” her rights to Hayden’s estates.

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