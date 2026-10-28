Heated Rivalry’s Francois Arnaud Pays Tribute to Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello After His Exit, Wears His Design to WWD Honors

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Francois Arnaud was just recently named a brand ambassador of Saint Laurent and news broke two weeks ago that the fashion house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello is exiting.

While attending the WWD Honors event on Tuesday (October 27), Francois paid tribute to the designer by wearing an oversized suit that he created, and he also opened up about the fashion icon’s impact.

Francois told WWD about his outfit, “I mean this is very high-brow. There’s nothing low-brow about Anthony’s work.”

Francois continued, “As you know, this last collection was his swan song at Saint Laurent and I think he is just a master. His ten years there were a perfectly masterful blend of elegance but also a rock and roll quality, and that’s kind of what I like about his designs. We just threw this on and it felt like a great fit.”

Francois admitted that he’s unsure about the inspiration for the outfit, but he still loves it.

“I don’t know what inspired it, actually,” he told WWD. “You’ll have to ask Anthony. But I love it, it was an immediate crush.”

Next up for Francois?

It’s confirmed that he will appear in the second season of Heated Rivalry. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming comedy movie Old Friends New Friends, written and directed by acclaimed comedian Mike Birbiglia.

Next year, Francois will make his Broadway debut in a new production of the play Three Days of Rain.

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