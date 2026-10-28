Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costumes from All 24 Past Parties: See Every Look Since First Party in 2000!

Oct 28, 2026 5 min read
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A lot of Heidi Klum's Halloween looks
Credit: Getty

We’re days away from Halloween, which means we’re so close to finding out what Heidi Klum is dressing up as for the annual holiday.

The 53-year-old supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge started hosting her annual Halloween party back in 2000 and her costume every year is always one of the best ones.

Heidi canceled her party in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and she decided not to host the event in 2021, despite many other people returning to parties that year. The 21st annual event was held in 2022 and Heidi was completely unrecognizable in her 2023 costume.

Throughout the years, Heidi has been joined at her parties by former husbands Ric Pipino and Seal, who used to dress up in couples costumes with her. For the last few Halloweens, she has dressed up with current husband Tom Kaulitz!

Browse through the slideshow to see every costume worn by Heidi Klum since her first party in 2000…

Heidi Klum as a dominatrix for Halloween

2000 – 1st Annual Party

Heidi dressed up as a dominatrix for her first party.

“I wanted to be Heidi, but a little bit more S&M,” she told Page Six about the look.

Heidi Klum as Lady Godiva for Halloween

2001 – 2nd Annual Party

At her second party, Heidi was dressed as Lady Godiva and entered on a live horse.

“[The NYPD] gave me one of the police horses and it was very nice. But I was still scared,” she told Page Six.

Heidi Klum as Betty Boop for Halloween

2002 – 3rd Annual Party

Heidi went as Betty Boop for her third party.

Click the “NEXT” button to continue browsing through all of the Halloween looks…

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