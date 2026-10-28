‘Helluva Boss’ Season 3 Part 2: When Will the Show Return After Its Midseason Finale?

Oct 28, 2026 3 min read
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Helluva Boss Season 3 Still
Credit: Prime Video

Helluva Boss Season 3 is wrapping up its first batch of episodes, but there’s still plenty more to come!

The animated comedy’s first seven episodes conclude on Wednesday (October 28), with Episodes 6 and 7 arriving together on Prime Video.

The series, created by Vivienne Medrano, follows Blitzo and the I.M.P. crew as they take on assassination jobs while dealing with their increasingly complicated personal lives.

Season 3 is the show’s biggest season yet, with 15 episodes planned in total. However, fans won’t get all of them in 2026.

Here’s what we know about when Helluva Boss returns, how many episodes are left and whether Season 4 is happening.

Helluva Boss Season 3 still

When Is Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 2 Coming Out?

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 2 is officially scheduled to arrive in 2027.

Prime Video confirmed the release window in its official Season 3 teaser, explaining that the season would be split into two parts.

An exact premiere date has not yet been announced, so it’s unclear how long fans will have to wait for the next episodes.

Part 2 will include eight additional episodes, bringing Season 3 to 15 episodes altogether.

That means Episode 7 is the midseason finale, not the end of the season.

Helluva Boss Season 3 still

Is Helluva Boss Renewed for Season 4?

Yes! Helluva Boss has already been renewed for Season 4.

Prime Video announced its pickup of Seasons 3 and 4 in April 2025, confirming that the show would continue beyond its third season.

Series star and co-writer Brandon Rogers also confirmed that the series was always planned to run for four seasons.

“It’s always been four seasons,” he told ComicBook.com in July 2025. “We’ve always known that from the very beginning and we’ve known how it’s going to end.”

Helluva Boss Season 3 still

What Will Happen in the Helluva Boss Series Finale?

While Helluva Boss is planned to end with Season 4, Brandon Rogers is already teasing what fans can expect from the series finale.

The actor and co-writer, who voices Blitzo, revealed that the show’s ending has been planned for years.

“We’ve always known where it’s going,” he told ComicBook.com in July 2025.

Brandon also revealed that he hasn’t seen any fans correctly predict how the series will end, despite the many theories circulating online.

He described the finale as an ending he’s been thinking about for five years and said he couldn’t imagine a better way to conclude the story.

As for whether fans should expect a happy ending, Brandon offered a more mysterious tease.

“It’s a dark show. It’s tragic, it’s sad,” he said, adding that he wasn’t revealing whether the ending would be good or bad.

Instead, he believes it will be the right conclusion for Helluva Boss.

For now, viewers can watch the first part of Season 3 on Prime Video.

You can also check out our complete Helluva Boss Season 3 episode release schedule to see when all seven Part 1 episodes arrived.

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