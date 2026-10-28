Hot Teacher Responds to Khloe Kardashian’s Shade with His Side of Story, Apologizes for Making Her ‘Uncomfortable’

Credit: TikTok, Getty

Jacob Myers-Norys, the hot teacher who got caught up in a social media firestorm with Khloe Kardashian, is speaking out in a lengthy video to respond to the reality star’s recent shade.

If you didn’t catch the viral moment last year, Khloe left a flirty comment on Jacob’s Instagram post, leading to fans wanting a real-life romance to happen between them.

When a producer on Hulu’s The Kardashians asked Khloe about the interaction during a confessional, she sighed, and then dived into the story. Watch clip here.

Khloe said it “took off like wildfire” and then accused Jacob of flooding her inbox with DMs.

“I have like 15 DMs from him that have gone unresponsive,” she said. “Calm down, Yacob. Just be cool. And his name is Yacob? Yacob, please, get a J.”

Jacob already disputed the story, but now he’s speaking out in more detail.

You can read the full transcript below.

I think it’s time for me to share my side of the story. I feel like there’s a lot of context that was left out, so I did type up a few notes to make sure I address everything. If you see me looking at my screen, that’s why.

First, the 15 DMs. I’m not gonna pretend I didn’t message Khloe. I did. She’s a celebrity who commented on my Instagram, and I had the entire internet telling me to shoot my shot. So I did shoot. Or shoot. And clearly, they miss sometimes. I haven’t counted the exact number, but I believe it was closer to seven, somewhere. A simple thank you or happy birthday. And then I did tag her in a few posts and stories. Was that excessive? Maybe, but she has over 300 million followers, and I genuinely didn’t think she was even seeing them.

But here’s what people don’t understand. For months, it felt like nobody wanted to talk to me about anything other than Khloe. Even when I was meeting new people, somehow the conversation always came back to her. People joked that my only claim to fame was a Kardashian comment on my Instagram. And while I was grateful for the opportunities, after five or six months, it started taking a toll on me mentally. It felt like people were interested in the Kardashian story and not actually myself. So, yes, I reached out, partly hoping we could make a funny video together, laugh about everything, and give the story some closure. Looking back, I understand how those messages could have come across differently to her.

Second, the air mattress. I come from a big Italian family where we joke about everything, and there was a TikTok trend where people shared ridiculous things from their family group chats. Mine happened to joke about getting Khloe an air mattress for Christmas. That’s it. That was the joke. Nobody was actually preparing a bed for Khloe. My family wasn’t planning a sleepover, and I understand how it might look strange without the context, but it was literally just my family being my family.

Third, the framed photo. This is actually one of the funniest misunderstandings of them all because during Christmas, we do prank gifts for our teachers. That framed picture of Khloe and me in my classroom? My high school students gave it to me as a gift. I didn’t buy it. I didn’t make it. I had no idea what they were planning to do. My students roast me every single day, and apparently, they decided a framed Kardashian photo was a perfect Christmas prank gift. So, no, it wasn’t a romantic shrine. It was teenagers making fun of their teacher.

Fourth, the mystery girl in LA. Yeah, I posted that I was going to LA to see a special girl, and that mystery girl was my mom. That was literally the punchline. People assumed I meant Khloe, but the actual reveal was my mother. The trip was also connected to my first Buffalo Wild Wings partnership, which I’m incredibly grateful for. I used that opportunity to give every student and staff member at my school a $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card. And that’s something I’m genuinely proud of and an opportunity I’d never imagined having.

Finally, I do wanna address how Khloe said she felt. I listened to the podcast, and I genuinely want to apologize for making her uncomfortable. That was never my intention. I understand that just because I thought something was funny doesn’t mean that other people will also find it funny. I respect her boundaries, and looking back, I can see how some of my messages and jokes might have come across differently than I intended.

But I also wanted people to understand the context. A lot of what was described came from family jokes, student pranks, and social media trends. And as for my video about getting roasted on the Kardashians, that was just me making fun of myself. I’m a high school teacher, my students roast me every day, and I thought it was funny that I was getting roasted on national television. I wasn’t trying to start a feud with the Kardashians.

At the end of the day, I’m just a normal person. I’m a science teacher, a coach, and someone who never expected any of this to happen. So, Khloe, I’m sorry for making you uncomfortable, and I appreciate the opportunities that came from the original interaction. Hopefully, this clears a few things up. And now, if you’ll excuse me, I have actual high school drama to deal with.

Posted To:Jacob Myers-Norys Khloe Kardashian