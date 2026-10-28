‘Hunger Games’ Cast Gathers in London for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Fan Premiere: See Every Red Carpet Look!

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The stars of the new movie The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hit the red carpet tonight for the film’s London premiere and we have all the photos!

Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, and Whitney Peak led the red carpet arrivals for the event, held at the HMV Westfield Shopping Centre on Wednesday (October 28) in London, England.

Also in attendance were co-stars Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Kiernan Culkin, Ralph Fiennes, and Jesse Plemons, along with director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson.

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20 and a star-studded cast is bringing the book to life.

If you haven’t read it yet, order Sunrise on the Reaping now and read it before the movie his theaters!

Check out the cast’s premiere fashion below…

Joseph Zada

Joseph plays Haymitch Abernathy in the movie. He stepped out in Gucci.

Mckenna Grace

Mckenna stars as District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner. She is wearing ALmée Couture at the premiere.

Whitney Peak

Whitney stars as Haymitch’s girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird. She is wearing Chanel.

Elle Fanning

Elle stars as Effie Trinket, previously played by Elizabeth Banks in the original series. She’s wearing Robert Wun.

Glenn Close

Glenn is playing District 12 chaperone Drusilla Sickle. She’s wearing Simone Rocha. She recently explained why she’s walking with a cane right now.

Jesse Plemons

Jesse is playing Plutarch Heavensbee, who was previously played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the original films.

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph is playing President Snow, who was previously played by Donald Sutherland in the original films and by Tom Blyth in the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran is playing Caesar Flickerman, the Hunger Games host previously played by Stanley Tucci in the original films.

Iona Bell and Percy Daggs IV

Iona Bell plays District 11 tribute Lou Lou and Percy Daggs IV plays District 3 tribute Ampert Latier.

Check out more premiere pics below.

Posted To:Elle Fanning Event Photos Glenn Close Jesse Plemons Joseph Zada Kieran Culkin McKenna Grace Ralph Fiennes The Hunger Games The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Whitney Peak