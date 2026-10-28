Is Ryan Seacrest Dating Anyone? ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Shares Rare Update on His Relationship Status!

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Ryan Seacrest is sharing some very rare comments about his love life!

During the Wednesday episode of his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the 51-year-old Wheel of Fortune host shared an update on his relationship status, as he described what he called “RSB,” which he said stands for “recently single behavior.”

“You can spot this stuff,” Ryan explained. “Somebody changes the color of their hair. Recent single behavior. Everybody has their own way of doing it.”

“I have RSB, but I didn’t SB,” he added.

When co-host Tanya Rad questioned if he was “sure” about, Ryan took a long pause before answering, “Hmmm. No.”

He later joked, “I have LSB – long-time single behavior.”

Ryan‘s new comments about his love life come after a recent Instagram post sparked rumors that he might have a new girlfriend. Back in August, the American Idol host shared photos of himself cooking and setting up “dinner for two.”

While it sounds like Ryan is currently single, he has dated some very famous women over the years!

If you didn’t see, Ryan showed off his ripped six-pack abs in a new shirtless photo!

Posted To:Ryan Seacrest