Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson Are Officially Returning to ‘Hunger Games’ as Katniss Everdeen & Peeta Mellark

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Jennifer Lawrence has officially confirmed she is returning to the Hunger Games universe!

On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Jennifer was asked about returning for next month’s The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. She famously played Katniss Everdeen in the original movies in the franchise.

Last year, media reports emerged that Jennifer and Josh Hutcherson would be back for the film, however, it was never officially confirmed. This also reunited them as Woody Harrelson.

Jennifer Lawrence Confirms She’s Returning as Katniss Everdeen

“What was it like to go back to Katniss,” Alex Cooper asked.

Jennifer responded, “Unbelievable. It was so crazy because it was it was the same crew. It was the same camera guys, the same AD who I’ve worked with a million times too cause I love him and Josh and Woody and it was so emotional. It was Josh and I… [we] didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful. It’s really cute. I’m excited.”

She added, “And Woody obviously came through the window of my hotel room uninvited cause it would not be the same.”

If you haven’t seen, Jennifer just made a plastic surgery confession.

What Is Sunrise on the Reaping About?

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20.

Who Stars in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

Ralph Fiennes takes on the role of President Snow, while the star-studded cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ben Wang.

The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie. It is based on Suzanne Collins‘ bestselling novel of the same name.

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