Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Liam Hemsworth’s Tuna Sandwich Dig, Reveals Cringey Remark She Made to Bradley Cooper

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
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Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth at a Hunger Games event (L), Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence together backstage at an event on the right
Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence went on Call Her Daddy today and spoke out about two of her former co-stars: Bradley Cooper and Liam Hemsworth.

She co-starred with Liam in the Hunger Games movies and co-starred with Bradley in Silver Linings Playbook, as well as Serena, Joy, and American Hustle.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth at a Hunger Games event

Liam Hemsworth Previously Named Jennifer Lawrence as His Worst On Screen Kiss

“Anytime I had to kiss [Jennifer Lawrence] was pretty uncomfortable,” Liam once said.

He continued, “When you look at it on the outside, it looks like a great picture. She’s one of my best friends, I love her, but if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting. Right before the scene, she’d be like, ‘Yeah, I ate tuna,’ or ‘I had garlic, and I didn’t brush my teeth.’ And I’d be like, ‘Fantastic, I can’t wait to get in there and taste it!’”

Jennifer Lawrence Responded to Liam Hemsworth’s Tuna Claims

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper said, “I obviously know famously Liam Hemsworth claimed that you would eat tuna and garlic before kissing him. Why? Why did you do that?”

Jennifer responded, “I didn’t! I think that like I don’t even know…what to say, Liam. We are filming for many months and filming takes a lot of time. He made it seem like that’s just like something I did like on purpose. Like I would just…eat tuna.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper at the Golden Globes together

Jennifer Lawrence Recalls the Cringeworthy Statement She Made to Bradley Cooper

Later in the interview, she was asked about Silver Linings Playbook.

At the end of the movie, JLaw and Bradley have a big kissing scene.

“I said, ‘Aren’t you so sick of kissing?’ And he didn’t like that,” Jennifer recalled.

She added, “But I think he laughed….[It] was one of those moments where you’re like, ‘Right?’ And the other person’s like, ‘Oh?’”

Bradley once recalled another statement Jennifer made after kissing him…and he also didn’t like that!

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Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' at Microsoft Theater on November 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
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