Jennifer Lawrence Reveals How She Uncovered ‘Summer House’ Reunion Leak, If She Thinks Amanda & West Should Have Stayed On the Show

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It’s no secret that Jennifer Lawrence is a huge Bravo fan, and that love of reality TV led to her helping with the Summer House reunion audio leak.

Earlier this year, an audio clip leaked from the show’s season 10 reunion taping, where the cast argued over Amanda Batula and West Wilson‘s relationship. An investigation into the matter revealed it was someone on the production side, not a cast member as some had speculated.

Then, Andy Cohen said a superfan cracked the leak, and later revealed on Watch What Happens Live that it was none other than Jennifer Lawrence!

During her Call Her Daddy interview, which was just released, she was asked how she got to the bottom of the leak, and she also shared her thoughts on whether Amanda and West should have stayed on the show.

Alex Cooper asked Jennifer if she could explain how she got to the bottom of the leak.

“I can confirm [it was me],” Jennifer replied.

When pressed if she could explain further, JLaw said, “I did it in way, everything was like public information. It was actually quite easy.”

“I don’t mind my own business. That’s the thing about me,” she added.

Does she think Amanda and West should have stayed on the show?

After the reunion, it was first announced that West would be exiting the show, and a couple of weeks later, Amanda‘s exit was also confirmed.

On Call Her Daddy, Jennifer Lawrence says she thinks they should have stayed, but doesn’t agree with their actions.

“Well, obviously I don’t know the ins and outs of their deal. Um, I think she said something like she was she was getting like a pay dock or something,” she said. “So, you know, that’s I mean, yes, I want them to continue to be on the show. Um, but I don’t know what… I mean, god. It’s just like, just don’t do that. There are other, you know, it’s like if you have those feelings, sit with it for a minute. Just make other choices.”

“You know, if my friend came over tomorrow, if my friend was single and was dating a new guy and he walked in and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this guy is so hot.’ You’re just like, ‘Wow, that is something that I feel,'” she continued. “And, you know, life goes on. The last thing I’m going to do is act on this. Literally the last thing.”

If you missed it, there have been other Summer House cast exits ahead of the next season.

Be sure to also check out our full recap of Jennifer Lawrence‘s Call Her Daddy revelations.

Posted To:Bravo Jennifer Lawrence Summer House Television