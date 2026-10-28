Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ Revelations: Her Biggest Controversy, If She Stages Paparazzi Photos, & a Detail About Post-Pregnancy Body

Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence had a lot to say in her latest interview!

The 36-year-old Oscar winner was the latest guest on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, and we gathered up some of her biggest revelations and interview highlights from the extensive conversation.

Jennifer revealed the most brutal acting note she ever received – and it was from her own mom. She also revealed the biggest controversy she’s ever been involved in, revealed if she’s Team Peeta or Team Gale, revealed a secret TikTok account, confirmed a Bravo rumor, and spoke to celebs and staging paparazzi pics.

We have all of the biggest highlights here for you to see if you have not had time to listen to the episode just yet.

Hit “next” to see what Jennifer Lawrence had to say on “Call Her Daddy”…

Posted To:Alex Cooper Call Her Daddy EG Jennifer Lawrence