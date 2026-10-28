Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ Revelations: Her Biggest Controversy, If She Stages Paparazzi Photos, & a Detail About Post-Pregnancy Body

Oct 28, 2026 4 min read
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Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Die My Love" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 17, 2025 in London, England.
Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence had a lot to say in her latest interview!

The 36-year-old Oscar winner was the latest guest on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, and we gathered up some of her biggest revelations and interview highlights from the extensive conversation.

Jennifer revealed the most brutal acting note she ever received – and it was from her own mom. She also revealed the biggest controversy she’s ever been involved in, revealed if she’s Team Peeta or Team Gale, revealed a secret TikTok account, confirmed a Bravo rumor, and spoke to celebs and staging paparazzi pics.

We have all of the biggest highlights here for you to see if you have not had time to listen to the episode just yet.

Hit “next” to see what Jennifer Lawrence had to say on “Call Her Daddy”…

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