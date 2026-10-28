Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Was Inspired to Make New Music, Teases New Song ‘Proof of Love’

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Jennifer Lopez is dishing on her upcoming new music!

The 57-year-old entertainer is gearing up to release the vinyl editions of her 2011 album Love?, and it will feature a brand new song, “Proof of Love.” She also a couple more new songs to release.

In a new interview, JLo shared what inspired her to write new music, teased what fans can expect from “Proof of Love,” and what else she has in store.

What inspired her to work on new music

Jennifer shared with Variety‘s Marc Malkin that she was inspired to make new music after her kids, Max and Emme, left for college.

“They take up such a big part of your brain for so long, and when they’re gone, which is devastating and sad and scary, you’re facing a life that’s totally different now, and you’re like, ‘What am I going to do with this space and this time?’ For me, I just went back in the studio. I’ve written some of the best songs that I’ve ever written, and I’m really excited,” JLo shared. “It’s a very happy era album. It’s some of the most joyous, beautiful songs that have just a tad of a tear in them.”

What “Proof of Love” is about

“It’s really a beautiful song about this kind of duality,” the singer and actress said. “It’s this happy dance song, and these are the things that are the proof of love. One of them is pain and grief when someone’s gone. You feel pain and grief. That’s really proof of love.”

“I wanted to make that a happy thing. I wanted to make that a marker instead of this devastating thing,” JLo adds.

What else does she have in the works?

Jennifer didn’t just write and record “Proof of Love,” she reveals she has “a couple of others that are super fun and cunty for my gays” that are coming out as well!

The first new song will be out on the Love? vinyl, which is available for pre-order now and will officially be on sale on November.

The music release will coincide with the premiere of her The JLo Show: Live in Vegas concert film, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ on November 26th at 8 pm ET/PT.

If you missed it, dating rumors between Jennifer and another celeb have recently resurfaced…

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