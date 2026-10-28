Jessa Duggar Pregnant With Baby No. 7, Reveals How Far Along She Is!

Credit: Instagram: jessaseewald

Jessa Duggar is pregnant with her seventh child!

The 33-year-old former 19 Kids and Counting star and her husband, Ben Seewald, 31, are expecting another baby, just over a year after welcoming their sixth child.

Jessa revealed the exciting news during an appearance on the Unplanned Podcast with Matt and Abby Howard, which premiered on Wednesday (October 28).

“We have six kids and we’re actually expecting again,” Jessa said, revealing that she was six weeks pregnant at the time of the recording.

“Six weeks pregnant with number 7.”

The announcement came as a surprise to the podcast hosts, who were visibly shocked by the news.

Jessa also revealed that she and Ben had planned their seventh pregnancy after unexpectedly conceiving their sixth child.

The reality star admitted that she’s usually the one who brings up having another baby, explaining that she gets “baby fever” even shortly after welcoming a newborn.

Ben also shared how he learned about the pregnancy, revealing that Jessa texted him a photo of her positive pregnancy test while he was golfing with her brother Jed Duggar.

He later surprised his family with the news while saying a prayer before brunch.

“I told [her] dad and brothers … we were about to get brunch together after golfing. I was like, ‘I’ll bless the food, guys.’ [I said], ‘Lord, thank you for this new baby on the way.’ They’re like, ‘What?!'” he explained.

Jessa and Ben are already parents to six children: sons Spurgeon, 10, Henry, 9, George, 2, and Edward, 1, as well as daughters Ivy, 7, and Fern, 5.

Their youngest son, Edward, was born in July 2025.

The couple married in November 2014 and have previously spoken about wanting a large family.

While discussing comparisons to her mother Michelle Duggar, who raised 19 children, Jessa previously explained that she doesn’t plan to have as many kids but considers her mom a role model.

If you missed it, Jessa also reunited with her mother and all eight of her sisters for a special Christmas celebration last year.

Posted To:19 kids and counting Ben Seewald Jessa Duggar pregnancy TLC