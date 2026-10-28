Josh Hutcherson Confirms ‘Hunger Games’ Franchise Return Alongside Jennifer Lawrence

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Josh Hutcherson is now responding to the latest Hunger Games news!

If you did not see, Jennifer Lawrence just confirmed that she and Josh would be returning for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is hitting theaters on November 20. They played Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the original film franchise. Woody Harrelson also returns.

Jennifer said on Call Her Daddy, “It was so crazy because it was the same crew. It was the same camera guys, the same AD who I’ve worked with a million times too cause I love him and Josh and Woody and it was so emotional. It was Josh and I… [we] didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful. It’s really cute. I’m excited.”

Josh Hutcherson Reacts to the Hunger Games Reunion News

Josh posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday (October 28), “well… we’re back!!”

What Is Sunrise on the Reaping About?

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

If you haven’t seen, Jennifer just made a plastic surgery confession.

Posted To:Hunger Games Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Jennifer Lawrence Josh Hutcherson Movies The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping