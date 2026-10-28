‘Jumanji: Open World’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Turns Into a Middle-Aged Mom in New Look at Movie!

Credit: Sony Pictures

A new trailer for the upcoming movie Jumanji: Open World has been released online!

The last two movies in the Jumanji franchise were massive hits, with 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossing $962 million worldwide and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level bringing in $801 million worldwide.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are all returning for the final installment of the trilogy, along with many other returning and new actors.

What is Jumanji: Open World about?

Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.

The trailer features more body-swapping hijinks, including Dwayne‘s avatar in the video game being taken over by a middle-aged mom. There will definitely be plenty of hilarious moments with that one!

Who else stars in the movie?

Along with the stars above returning, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Rhys Darby, Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito are all reprising their roles from the first two movies.

Brittany O’Grady and Burn Gorman are among the new cast members. Get a full new and returning cast list here!

Jumanji: Open World is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th.

Posted To:alex wolff Danny DeVito Dwayne Johnson Jack Black jumanji Jumanji: Open World Karen Gillan Kevin Hart Madison Iseman Morgan Turner Nick Jonas Ser'Darius Blain Trailer