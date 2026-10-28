Kim Kardashian Reportedly Had Gun Held to Her Head During 2018 Trip to Africa With Kanye West

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Kim Kardashian reportedly experienced a terrifying incident during a trip to Africa with her then-husband Kanye West.

A former producer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians claims the 46-year-old reality star had a gun held to her head by a police officer while visiting Uganda with Kanye, 49, in October 2018.

The incident is detailed in the new authorized biography Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, written by journalist Jonathan Van Meter.

According to People, the account comes from Farnaz Farjam, a longtime executive producer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Farnaz recalled that the group was filming at a remote location in Uganda when Kanye allegedly became increasingly agitated.

She claimed that Kanye convinced local police officers that people around him were attempting to drug him.

“He basically got the local police to believe that there were people trying to drug him and so they came and they had guns out,” she told the author.

According to Farnaz, the officers subsequently searched the group’s rooms.

During the alleged incident, the author writes that one of the officers held a gun to Kim‘s head.

Farnaz described the situation as “intense” and said she arranged for a private jet to evacuate members of the production crew.

The producer also discussed Kanye‘s bipolar disorder, explaining that she believed he was experiencing a manic episode at the time.

Farnaz said she ultimately forgave the rapper for what happened, attributing his behavior to his mental health struggles.

The trip took place while Kim and Kanye were still married. Their daughter North West, who was five years old at the time, also accompanied them to Uganda.

The former couple married in 2014, and Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future was released Tuesday (October 27).

In related news, Kim recently opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with Kanye and how she tries to protect their children from their parents’ disagreements.

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