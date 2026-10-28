Lord of the Rings’ New Aragorn Jamie Dornan Speaks Out About Replacing Viggo Mortensen

Oct 28, 2026 1 min read
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Jamie Dornan attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France.
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Jamie Dornan is speaking out about taking over the role of Aragorn from Viggo Mortensen in the new Lord of the Rings film.

If you are not aware, Jamie will take on the role in the upcoming LOTR movie, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Jamie Dornan Reacts to Taking Over as Aragorn

“There’s pressure when you’re trying to follow in those footsteps. I’ve been asked to play a super iconic role, and I’ll do my best. But for me, Aragorn will always be just Viggo. His performance is one of my all-time favorites, and I feel honored to try to recapture at least some of the energy he originally brought to the character. There’s no part of me that’s trying to outdo him,” Jamie told L’Officiel (which was translated by Slash Film.)

Ian McKellen will be back as Gandalf and Elijah Wood will also return as Frodo. Kate Winslet, Leo Woodall, Lee Pace and Anya Taylor-Joy are also starring. Andy Serkis will be returning to deliver another motion-capture performance as Gollum in the movie, which he will also direct.

Andy just recently spoke out about the movie’s lack of diversity.

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