‘Minions & Monsters’ Is Now Streaming: Where to Watch the New Movie Online

Credit: Universal

Minions & Monsters is officially available to stream!

The latest movie in the popular Despicable Me franchise is making its streaming debut on Wednesday (October 28), just in time for Halloween.

The animated comedy, which originally hit theaters on July 1, is the third Minions movie and seventh installment in the overall Despicable Me franchise.

The movie features an all-star voice cast, including Pierre Coffin, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Trey Parker, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr.

Where is Minions & Monsters streaming?

Minions & Monsters is now streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States, beginning Wednesday (October 28).

A Peacock subscription is required to stream the movie. It is also available to rent or purchase through digital retailers.

The 90-minute movie takes place in 1920s Hollywood, where Minions James, Henry and Ed set out to become movie stars by making their own monster movie.

However, things take an unexpected turn when they accidentally unleash real monsters, forcing them to work together to save the world from the chaos they’ve created.

Pierre Coffin, who has voiced the Minions since their first appearance in 2010, returns to direct the movie.

Peacock announced that they’re also releasing bonus content alongside the film, including behind-the-scenes footage, information about the score and casting process, and activities inspired by the characters.

If you missed it, check out which celebrities voice the characters in Minions & Monsters, including one legendary filmmaker who came out of retirement for a special appearance!

Posted To:Despicable Me Minions Minions & Monsters Movies Peacock streaming