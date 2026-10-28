Miranda Lambert Shares Rare Comment About Divorce From Blake Shelton

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Miranda Lambert has made a rare comment on her divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton.

If you don’t know, the pair were married from 2011 until 2015. They have both remarried since. Blake is now married to Gwen Stefani, and Miranda married Brendan McLoughlin.

“I got divorced, and that sucks for anyone, especially in the public eye,” Miranda said on the “And The Writer Is…” podcast.

“Especially on tour, especially in the middle of a very public career,” she added.

“When I moved back [to Nashville after the divorce] in 2015, I gathered up all of my friends and relationships from all of the previous years and just used it [to write songs],” she said. “I used what I was living, and my friends went on that journey with me—friends being songwriters. And I think I wrote 75 songs.”

She previously spoke out about their split in 2022: “I wasn’t prepared for that,” Miranda shared with CBS News at the time. “I don’t think anybody is. And it’s not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt.”

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