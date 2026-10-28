Paramount+ Cancels 2 TV Shows, Renews Several Hits & Reveals 3 Are Ending

Credit: Paramount+

Paramount+ has been making a lot of television show renewal and cancellation decisions recently.

While there’s mostly good news, they did announce 1 series cancellation as well.

We’ll continue to update this recap as more information is announced. Stick with Just Jared for the latest TV news. This post is current as of October 2026.

Avatar: Seven Havens – Renewed with 2 More Seasons Coming!

Renewal Date: October 9, 2026

Avatar: Seven Havens will be back with two additional seasons, encompassing the next books. Books 3 and 4 will continue the story of Avatar Pavi and her twin sister Nisha.

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos was also ordered to series!

Tulsa King – Renewed!

Renewal Date: October 5, 2026

Tulsa King is getting a 5th season!

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Hit”next” to see what is renewed and canceled over at Paramount+…

Posted To:EG Paramount Plus Paramount+ Renewals And Cancellations Television