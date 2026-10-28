Paris Hilton Responds to Backlash Over Family’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Halloween Costumes

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Paris Hilton is setting the record straight on all the comments about her family’s Halloween costumes.

The DJ and businesswoman recently took to Instagram to share her family all dressed up as characters from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Paris was dressed as Belle, husband Carter Reum dressed as the Beast, their son Phoenix, 3, was Lumière, and their daughter London, 2, was dressed as Chip.

After sharing the photos of the family all dressed up, Paris faced some heat for dressing up as the Disney princess instead of London.

In the comments section of an Instagram user criticizing Paris, the Simple Life star explained that she didn’t put the spotlight on herself, but was simply following her daughter’s wishes.

“Beauty and the Beast is one of their favorite movies,” Paris wrote. “London said she wanted to dress up as Chip. She said it was her favorite character in the movie.”

If you didn’t see, there are rumors going around that Paris may be feuding with a longtime famous friend.

Posted To:2026 Halloween Carter Reum Halloween Paris Hilton