Paris Jackson Wants Michael Jackson Estate Executor’s Pay Slashed, Accuses Him of ‘Persistent Incompetence’

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
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Paris Jackson is taking new legal action in her ongoing battle over her late father Michael Jackson‘s estate.

The 28-year-old singer and actress is asking a judge to reduce the compensation paid to estate executor John Branca, accusing him of “persistent incompetence” when it comes to filing financial documents.

According to TMZ, Paris filed a motion in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to reduce John‘s compensation from 15% to 10% of the estate’s gross entertainment-related income.

The requested reduction would apply to 2023, 2024 and subsequent years until an accounting for 2026 is filed.

Paris Jackson Accuses Michael Jackson Estate Executor of Financial Mismanagement

Paris claims John has repeatedly submitted late or incomplete financial statements, despite seeking court approval for substantial payments connected to the estate.

The legal documents reportedly reference $109,219,648.27 in proposed compensation involving the estate’s co-executors and a law firm.

She argues that the alleged failures to provide basic financial disclosures are “intolerable.”

Paris is also requesting that the court award her attorneys’ fees and legal expenses, arguing that her efforts to obtain more financial transparency would benefit the estate.

Michael Jackson’s Estate Fires Back at Paris’ Claims

However, a representative for Michael‘s estate is strongly disputing her claims.

“It is an understatement to say that this motion is completely without merit,” the representative told TMZ.

The spokesperson argued that John and fellow executor John McClain waived their executor compensation when the estate was established.

According to the representative, the executors instead receive a separate, court-approved management fee for running Michael‘s entertainment business.

The estate also challenged Paris‘ claims about delayed accountings, arguing that the 2023 and 2024 reports have already been filed.

The spokesperson added that the 2025 and 2026 accountings are not yet due.

The latest disagreement comes after Paris secured a legal victory earlier this year.

In May, a judge ruled that $625,000 in bonus payments previously authorized for outside law firms must be returned to Michael’s estate.

The court also determined that Paris could seek reimbursement for reasonable legal fees connected to that dispute.

The estate’s representatives emphasized at the time that the rejected bonus payments had gone to outside lawyers, not the executors themselves.

Meanwhile, an accounting filed earlier this month revealed that Paris received approximately $6.3 million in estate benefits during 2024, including payments toward taxes and legal expenses.

Michael passed away in June 2009 at age 50.

Paris, along with brothers Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson, are beneficiaries of their father’s estate.

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