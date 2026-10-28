Paul Campbell’s Emotional Moment on Hallmark Christmas Cruise Was Hilariously Interrupted by His Fellow Actors (Video)

Credit: Just Jared

Paul Campbell attempted to have an emotional moment with the fans during the final night of the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, but he was interrupted by his fellow Hallmark stars in a hilarious moment.

18 fan-favorite Hallmark Channel actors went on a four-day cruise with fans this past weekend to kick off Christmas celebrations, putting on non-stop shows to entertain the 4,000 guests.

Paul is usually one of the jokesters of the group and when he was given the chance to say a final message to the audience on the last night of the cruise, the other 17 actors started snapping and surrounding him as part of a prank. The timing was a bit off as Paul was beginning to deliver an emotional message, but he embraced the funny moment and told his friends to “F off.”

“I’m going to bring it down here for a minute,” Paul began saying as the actors started surrounding him. “My cruise last year looked a little different.”

For context, during the 2025 cruise, Paul had to abruptly leave the ship during the port day because of a family emergency. He caught a flight out of Cozumel, Mexico to be with his family instead of remaining on the ship for the return to Miami.

“I had to leave early because of a family emergency. Yeah, how do you guys feel now,” Paul said to the actors. “And this was one of the hardest years of my life. Yeah, keep going guys. This is great. But, being here with you guys the past four days and being surrounded by these people, who are truly some of my best friends on the entire planet, has reminded me that beauty still exists. And… f*** off.”

After the actors started walking away, Paul continued his speech.

“And that magic is possible and that whatever you’re going through, this too shall pass,” Paul said. “I’m going to start again. I need 30 minutes of total silence while I prepare!”

“What I was trying to say was, whatever you’re going through, no matter how dire it seems, this too shall pass. I call that hope. And hope is at the center of everything that we do at Hallmark Channel. And if it’s not, then I don’t know what we’re doing here. So I’m grateful for that,” he concluded.

Kimberley Sustad was next up to speak and decided to pass. “Absolutely not following that up,” she said.

JustJared.com was on board for the four-day adventure, live-blogging the best moments, special performances, and festive celebrations throughout the cruise. And we still have more updates to share!

Posted To:Hallmark Channel Hallmark Christmas Cruise Paul Campbell