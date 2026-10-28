‘Pride & Prejudice’ Trailer Puts Emma Corrin & Jack Lowden’s Elizabeth Bennet & Mr. Darcy on Display – Watch Now!

Credit: Netflix

A new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice finally has a trailer from Netflix!

Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden are taking on the iconic leading roles as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.

What is Pride & Prejudice about?

When wealthy bachelors arrive in their neighbourhood, the five Bennet sisters must navigate love, family, and society’s expectations to secure their futures. Jane falls for the charming Mr Bingley, while Elizabeth clashes with his proud friend Mr Darcy – but unexpected encounters and family scandals force Elizabeth to reconsider her feelings and discover the true nature of love.

Netflix says the new series will be a “faithful, classic adaptation of the novel.”

Who all stars in Pride & Prejudice?

Leading the cast is Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, with Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy, Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg. Making their screen debuts in the series are Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet and Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet.

The ensemble cast also includes Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armestro, Rosie Cavalerio, Saffron Coomber, James Northcote, Justin Edwards, James Dryden, Eloise Webb, and Isabella Sermon.

When does the new series premiere?

Pride & Prejudice will consist of six episodes, and they will premiere on December 3rd on Netflix.

Dolly Alderton serves as the writer, while Euros Lyn is the director. In addition to starring, Emma Corrin is also serving as an executive producer.

Watch the trailer

Posted To:Emma Corrin Jack Lowden Netflix Olivia Colman Pride & Prejudice Pride and Prejudice Television