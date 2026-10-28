‘Pride & Prejudice’ Trailer Puts Emma Corrin & Jack Lowden’s Elizabeth Bennet & Mr. Darcy on Display – Watch Now!

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Pride & Prejudice key art
Credit: Netflix

A new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice finally has a trailer from Netflix!

Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden are taking on the iconic leading roles as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.

What is Pride & Prejudice about?

When wealthy bachelors arrive in their neighbourhood, the five Bennet sisters must navigate love, family, and society’s expectations to secure their futures. Jane falls for the charming Mr Bingley, while Elizabeth clashes with his proud friend Mr Darcy – but unexpected encounters and family scandals force Elizabeth to reconsider her feelings and discover the true nature of love.

Netflix says the new series will be a “faithful, classic adaptation of the novel.”

Who all stars in Pride & Prejudice?

Leading the cast is Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, with Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy, Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg. Making their screen debuts in the series are Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet and Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet.

The ensemble cast also includes Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armestro, Rosie Cavalerio, Saffron Coomber, James Northcote, Justin Edwards, James Dryden, Eloise Webb, and Isabella Sermon.

When does the new series premiere?

Pride & Prejudice will consist of six episodes, and they will premiere on December 3rd on Netflix.

Dolly Alderton serves as the writer, while Euros Lyn is the director. In addition to starring, Emma Corrin is also serving as an executive producer.

Watch the trailer

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' at Microsoft Theater on November 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson Are Officially Returning to ‘Hunger Games’ as Katniss Everdeen & Peeta Mellark

Jennifer Lawrence has officially confirmed she is returning to the Hunger Games universe! On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Jennifer […]
  1. Dakota Johnson in 2024 against an orange backdrop on the left, Machine Gun Kelly on the right against a black background
    Candid Photos

    Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly Meet Up Amid Continued Romance Rumors (Photos)
  2. Jennifer Lawrence attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City
    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Plastic Surgery, Reveals Face-Lift Plan During Interview About Mes, Her New Haircare Brand
  3. Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls separately walking the Victoria's Secret runway in lingerie
    Candice Swanepoel

    There’s Another Update on the Candice Swanepoel & Joan Smalls Situation Amid Rumors of Friendship Rift
  4. Savannah Chrisley stock photo
    Donald Trump

    Savannah Chrisley’s New Fiance Jason Galanis Was in Prison with Her Dad, Was Also Freed by Trump