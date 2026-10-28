Savannah Chrisley’s New Fiance Jason Galanis Was in Prison with Her Dad, Was Also Freed by Trump

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
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New details about Savannah Chrisley‘s new fiance Jason Galanis have been revealed, including his surprising connection to her father, Todd Chrisley.

The 29-year-old reality star just revealed that she’s pregnant and she told fans that her mystery partner’s name is Jason. Of course, the internet figured out who the mystery man is and now more is being revealed about him.

TMZ has revealed that sources confirm her fiancé is Jason Galanis, a 56-year-old businessman who was convicted in connection with multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes. He was sentenced to federal prison in 2020, but was commuted by Donald Trump in March 2025. The publication also reports he was a business partner of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer on investment ventures.

Jason Galanis was in prison with Todd Chrisley

Page Six reports that Jason and Todd both served time at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida and that they overlapped from January to August 2023.

Jason‘s prison sentence was commuted by Trump in March 2025 while Todd had his sentence commuted in May 2025.

How did Jason and Savannah meet?

Savannah revealed that Jason had reached out to her in June 2025 to congratulate her on successfully advocating for her parents’ release from prison, and their conversations had eventually turned romantic and they started dating the next month.

She has also shared that her father, Todd Chrisley, was previously skeptical about their age gap, but does approve of their relationship.

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