Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Recreate Their Iconic 2008 Vlogs 18 Years Later for Rare Beauty Collaboration

Credit: YouTube: Demi Lovato / Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are bringing back Delena!

The two 33-year-old stars have reunited for a new video collaboration, recreating the vlogs they used to make together nearly two decades ago.

The reunion was revealed on Wednesday (October 28) through Selena‘s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which announced a new makeup bundle featuring both stars.

“YO YO YO,” the brand wrote on Instagram, referencing the greeting that longtime fans will recognize from the pair’s original videos.

“18 years later, Delena is back with a vlog, and yes, they’re still making each other (and us!) blush,” the caption continued.

The video promotes the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, which features two shades of Rare Beauty’s popular liquid blush. Selena wears Hope, a nude mauve shade, while Demi wears Virtue, a beige peach shade.

The bundle also comes with a complimentary Soft Pinch Blush Brush.

The collaboration is especially nostalgic for fans who grew up watching the two stars together.

Selena and Demi first became friends as children while appearing on Barney & Friends. They later became Disney Channel stars, with Selena starring in Wizards of Waverly Place and Demi appearing in Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance.

In 2008, the best friends began sharing YouTube videos together, which became memorable for their playful conversations and inside jokes.

The two also starred together in the 2009 Disney Channel movie Princess Protection Program, which they revisited for their new Rare Beauty campaign by recreating poses from the film.

In a new interview with ELLE, Demi opened up about reconnecting with Selena as adults.

She explained that their friendship has gone through different chapters over the years, including periods when they weren’t in constant communication.

“Selena is someone that I’ve always loved and adored,” Demi said.

“It’s really great to be in a place today where we can collaborate on things, but also just hang out and spend time together.”

Their latest collaboration came about after Selena attended the opening night of Demi‘s It’s Not That Deep Tour in Orlando, Florida, in April.

The pair reconnected backstage, and the Rare Beauty project followed naturally, according to ELLE.

Demi also revealed that she recently revisited their old YouTube videos with her husband, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, although watching herself as a teenager was a little embarrassing.

“But they were iconic,” she admitted.

The two stars even used to practice red carpet poses together when they were younger, including one they later attempted at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards. Now, 18 years after their original vlogs, they’re revisiting that special chapter of their friendship for a new generation of fans.

Check out the full version of their vlog on Selena‘s YouTube channel below.

Posted To:Demi Lovato Disney Channel rare beauty Selena Gomez