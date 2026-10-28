Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi Reacts to Chrishell Stause’s Split From G Flip: ‘I Have Nothing to Say’

Oct 28, 2026 1 min read
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, Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi attend Netflix FYSEE: Reali-Tea at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
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Bre Tiesi was asked for a reaction to Chrishell Stause and G Flip‘s shocking split.

If you don’t know, Chrishell revealed the breakup in an emotional video earlier this week. They were together over four years. The two previously married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2023, and once again tied the knot in a second ceremony last year. They first confirmed their romance in 2022.

Bre Tiesi Reacts to Chrishell Stause’s Breakup

While speaking with TMZ, Bre said she’s “so sorry” to hear about the breakup, paused, and then laughed.

“Listen, [she] had a lot to say about my relationship. So, I’m going to let her do the talking on other people’s relationships,” Bre commented. “I have nothing to say. Wish them the best.”

Bre did not have a great relationship with Chrishell on the show.

If you were unaware, the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star shares a four-year-old son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon. She is one of six women who share children with the father of 12.

In another recent interview, Bre revealed if she has a relationship with the other mothers of Nick‘s kids.

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