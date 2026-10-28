‘Supernatural’ Stars Jensen Ackles & Misha Collins Reunite at Comic Con Scotland 2026! (Photos)

Dean Winchester and Castiel are together!

Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins reunited at the Supernatural panel held during the 2026 Comic Con Scotland on Sunday (October 25) held at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh, UK.

For the event, Jensen, 48, sported a brown suede jacket over a black hoodie paired with jeans while Misha, 52, wore a blue and green-leaf print shirt with navy pants.

During their panel, Jensen and Misha reflected on filming the hit dark fantasy TV series, answered questions from fans, and shared some behind-the-scenes secrets.

Jensen and Misha have remained friendly since Supernatural ended back in November 2020. The series, which also starred Jared Padalecki, first premiered over 21 years ago in September 2005.

If you didn’t see, a few years ago we pulled together 14 secrets from the show that you might not know! The list includes onscreen romances, a trio of actors who got matching tattoos, what a franchise star took home from set and details about an actor who wasn’t thrilled with the way their character’s story ended.

Supernatural is available for streaming on Peacock and Prime Video now!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins during the panel…

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