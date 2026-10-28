Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Young & the Restless’ Character Recast, New Actress Revealed

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Tatyana Ali‘s The Young and the Restless character is returning to the daytime soap opera.

However, the 47-year-old actress, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, will be reprising her role as Roxanne Barrington.

Tetona Jackson cast as Roxanne Barrington

Tetona Jackson is joining the cast of The Young and the Restless as Roxanne Barrington, who is the ex-girlfriend of Bryton James‘ Devon Winters, according to TV Insider.

Tatyana originally portrayed Roxanne from 2007 to 2013 across 53 episodes. The character was last known to have left town.

Tetona recently held recurring roles on Chicago Med, Good Trouble, Home Economics, All Night, and Victorious. She was also a series regular on CBS’ Poppa’s House and BET’s Boomerang.

In addition, Fareed Ward is set to join the Y&R cast as Dr Andrew Bishop, a colleague of Nate Hastings and Stephanie Simmons.

He has previously appeared on shows like Will & Grace, CIA, FBI, S.W.A.T., Graveyard, and All My Children.

This marks the first castings under new co-head writers, Jamey Giddens and Dan O’Connor, who were announced to be taking over back in July. Their episodes begin airing on November 11th.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 pm ET/PT, and streaming on Paramount+.

Posted To:Casting CBS Tatyana Ali Television Tetona Jackson The Young and the Restless young and the restless