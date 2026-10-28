‘The Beast In Me’ Season 2 Adds John Goodman, Joining Claire Danes & His Role Revealed

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The season two cast of The Beast in Me just got more star power!

The Netflix series was announced to be renewed for a second season in September, after it was believed to be a limited series, with Claire Danes returning as Aggie Wiggs.

Now, joining in her on the show will be John Goodman, in the first new casting announcement, according to Variety.

While any plots details are currently be kept under wraps, John has been cast to play Jack, Aggie’s father!

What is The Beast In Me about?

Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

What showrunner Howard Gordon has said about season two

With the show’s renewal, co-showrunner and executive producer Howard Gordon shared, “We always told ourselves we’d only do a second season of The Beast in Me if we found a story that was worthy of the first – and I’m thrilled to say we found it. We loved making this show and our audience seemed to love watching it, so we’re enormously grateful to Jinny Howe and Netflix, and to Karey Burke and 20th Television for giving us the chance to get the band back together and do it again.”

Stay tuned for more details on The Beast In Me season two!

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