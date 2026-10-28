‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Winners Revealed: Who Won the $500,000 ‘Cutthroat’ Finale?

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
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The Challenge 42 Final
Credit: Paramount+

The Challenge Season 42 has officially come to an end, and the winners have been revealed!

The hit reality competition series wrapped up its latest season, titled Cutthroat, on Wednesday (October 28) with the release of its two-part finale’s conclusion on Paramount+.

Nine contestants made it to the final competition in Thailand, with two teams battling for a $500,000 grand prize.

This season featured a major twist, as contestants competed in teams rather than individually, and the winning team’s captain was given the power to decide how to split the prize money.

The competition came down to Team Orange, led by Tori Deal, and Team Gray, led by Adrienne Naylor.

Now, we know which team came out on top!

The Challenge Finale Season 42

Who Won The Challenge Season 42?

Team Orange is the winner of The Challenge: Cutthroat Season 42!

The five winning contestants are:

Johnny Bananas Cast Photo Challenge 42

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

CT Tamburello Cast Photo Challenge 42

Chris “CT” Tamburello

Tori Deal Cast Photo Challenge 42

Tori Deal

Michele Fitzgerald Cast Photo Challenge 42

Michele Fitzgerald

Will Gagnon Cast Photo Challenge 42

Will Gagnon

The Challenge Finale Season 42

The team defeated the all-female Team Gray, which consisted of Adrienne Naylor, Cara Maria Sorbello, Cassidy Clark and Alexis “Lete” Lete, who finished in second place.

The victory marks another major milestone for several of the returning competitors, per Parade.

Johnny Bananas now has eight championships, extending his record as the competitor with the most wins in the franchise’s history.

CT earned his sixth championship, while Tori picked up her second.

Meanwhile, Michele and Will celebrated their first-ever victories on The Challenge.

The finale followed an especially difficult first day of competition, which saw CT struggle with the extreme heat and require medical attention.

He was eventually cleared to return to the competition, although the decision to let Team Orange continue competing during his medical evaluation drew criticism from some viewers.

How Much Money Did the Winners Get?

The winning team received the $500,000 grand prize, plus an additional $50,000 in bonuses, bringing their total winnings to $550,000.

According to Paramount+, Tori split the money almost equally, keeping $110,004 for herself and giving Johnny Bananas, CT, Michele and Will $109,999 each.

The difference came from a playful $1 “captain’s fee” that Tori collected from each teammate.

Meanwhile, Team Gray received $25,000 in bonuses, with Adrienne keeping $10,000 and giving her three teammates $5,000 each.

The Season 42 finale, titled The Final – Part 2, is now streaming on Paramount+.

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