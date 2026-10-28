‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule: Dates, Times, & Plot, Revealed

Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age is returning with Season 4 in just a few days and fans of the hit HBO series are thrilled.

Here’s the logline (aka the general plot) for the show’s fourth season: Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

Who Stars in The Gilded Age Season 4?

The returning ensemble cast features Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn, and Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter, among others.

There are 6 major cast exits to report as well.

When Are New Episodes of The Gilded Age Released on HBO?

Here’s the episode release schedule:

Sunday, November 1: Episode 1

Sunday, November 8: Episode 2

Sunday, November 15: Episode 3

Sunday, November 22: Episode 4

Sunday, November 29: Episode 5

Sunday, December 6: Episode 6

Sunday, December 13: Episode 7

Sunday, December 20: Episode 8

Each episode will debut at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Posted To:HBO Television The Gilded Age